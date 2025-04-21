Fantasy Soccer
Finn Dahmen headshot

Finn Dahmen News: Excellent for clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Dahmen made four saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dahmen faced four shots and stopped all four of them to come away with the clean sheet throughout Sunday's clash. The goalkeeper will continue to be an excellent option with the Augsburg defense in such flying form. Dahmen's next chance will be to shut down the defending champions Leverkusen.

Finn Dahmen
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
