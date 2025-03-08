Finn Dahmen News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Dahmen made one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Dahmen kept his fifth consecutive clean sheet Saturday, the seventh in his 10 starts since mid-January. Saturday was the easiest among those as his defense only allowed one shot on target through the 90 minutes. He will look for his sixth straight clean sheet Saturday versus VfL Wolfsburg, a side which has scored 49 goals through 25 matches this season.