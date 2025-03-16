Finn Dahmen News: Keeps cleansheet in win

Dahmen made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Wolfsburg.

Dahmen kept another clean sheet in a win on Saturday against Wolfsburg and registered two saves. The German has been on an incredible run with six consecutive clean sheets in the Bundesliga. This was also his eighth in 11 appearances this season, a remarkable stat. He will look to extend his streak to seven against Hoffenheim after the international break.