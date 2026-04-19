Finn Dahmen News: Nine saves in win

Dahmen registered nine saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen.

Dahmen delivered a standout performance in Saturday's 2-1 win over Leverkusen, making a season-high nine saves to secure the result. The goalkeeper is frequently tested, which has made clean sheets harder to come by, as he has recorded 89 saves, conceded 54 goals and kept five clean sheets across 30 Bundesliga appearances this season. He will look to carry that momentum into the next match against Frankfurt.