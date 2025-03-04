Finn Dahmen News: Racking up clean sheets

Dahmen had three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus SC Freiburg.

Dahmen parried away three SC Freiburg's shots on target Sunday to earn his fourth successive clean sheet. Since returning from a shoulder injury, Augsburg's keeper has made nine Bundesliga appearances (nine starts), making 30 saves and seven clearances while conceding just three goals and recording six clean sheets over that span. Dahmen's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Augsburg travel to Borussia Dortmund who have scored 11 goals over their last five league fixtures.