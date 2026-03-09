Finn Dahmen headshot

Finn Dahmen News: Seven saves in loss

Published on March 9, 2026

Dahmen had seven saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig.

Dahmen faced eight shots, stopped seven of them and still came away saddled with a loss. That's a frustrating day, especially when one of the goals he conceded was from his own defender. Dahmen was individually excellent though, which is a nice bit of form to build on in the coming weeks despite the loss.

