Finn Dahmen News: Six saves for draw
Dahmen made six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt.
Dahmen was the best player on the pitch during Saturday's clash, he stopped six of the seven shots he faced and earning a draw. He was doing everything to stop the Frankfurt attack, making multiple big saves that kept the game locked. Dahmen will hope for a bit more help from his midfield in the final three matches.
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