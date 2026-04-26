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Finn Dahmen News: Six saves for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Dahmen made six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dahmen was the best player on the pitch during Saturday's clash, he stopped six of the seven shots he faced and earning a draw. He was doing everything to stop the Frankfurt attack, making multiple big saves that kept the game locked. Dahmen will hope for a bit more help from his midfield in the final three matches.

Finn Dahmen
FC Augsburg
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