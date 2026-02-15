Finn Dahmen headshot

Finn Dahmen News: Two saves in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Dahmen kept a clean sheet while making two saves during Sunday's 1-0 win over Heidenheim.

Dahmen helped Augsburg to all three points by blanking Heidenheim on Sunday. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for nine saves over his last three starts with the clean sheet being his first since December 20th. Augsburg head to Wolfsburg in their next match Saturday.

Finn Dahmen
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Finn Dahmen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Finn Dahmen See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Sorare 2022/23 Bundesliga Goalkeeper Rankings
SOC
Sorare 2022/23 Bundesliga Goalkeeper Rankings
Author Image
Ian Faletti
July 22, 2022