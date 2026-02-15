Finn Dahmen News: Two saves in clean sheet
Dahmen kept a clean sheet while making two saves during Sunday's 1-0 win over Heidenheim.
Dahmen helped Augsburg to all three points by blanking Heidenheim on Sunday. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for nine saves over his last three starts with the clean sheet being his first since December 20th. Augsburg head to Wolfsburg in their next match Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Finn Dahmen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Finn Dahmen See More