Finn Jeltsch Injury: Leaves Germany U21 team

Jeltsch is dealing with lower leg inflammation and was forced to leave the Germany U21 camp. This is a big blow for the 18-year-old defender since it was his first call-up and he could have participated in the U21 European Championships between June 11 and June 28. He will likely aim to recover and be fit for the preseason with the DFB Pokal champions.