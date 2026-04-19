Finn Jeltsch Injury: Off at halftime

Jeltsch was forced off the field in the 46th minute of Sunday's match against Bayern Munich due to an apparent injury.

Jeltsch would need to leave the field at halftime Sunday, with the defender appearing to suffer an injury in the first half. He has been a starter as of late, so the club will hope for only a minor injury. He was replaced by Luca Jaquez, a possible replacement in the defense moving forward, with Ramon Hendriks also potentially moving back to center as Maximilian Mittlestadt serves at left-back again.