Finn Jeltsch Injury: Suffers abdominal injury

Jeltsch (abdomen) sustained an abdominal muscle injury during Sunday's 4-2 defeat against Bayern and is unavailable for Stuttgart in the coming days, according to the club.

Jeltsch had to be substituted at halftime after picking up the issue in the first half, and the club's confirmation of the muscle injury rules him out of upcoming fixtures with no specific timeline given for his return. The young center-back has been one of Stuttgart's most used players this season with 35 appearances across all competitions, making his absence a real blow for the Cannstatt club heading into the final stretch of the Bundesliga campaign. Luca Jaquez and Ramon Hendriks are the most likely candidates to fill the defensive void in his absence.