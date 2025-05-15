Finn Jeltsch Injury: Touch and go for Saturday

Jeltsch (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's match against Leipzig, accoridng to manager Sebastian Hoeness.

Jeltsch is going to be a late call for Saturday after he was forced off early in their last outing, as he is now labeled as touch-and-go. That said, he will likely train again Friday, with that being the final test to see if he is fit enough to play. He has been a regular starter, so his absence would force a change, with Ramon Hendriks and Pascal Stenzel as possible replacements.