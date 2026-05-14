Finn Jeltsch News: Back available

Jeltsch (abdomen) has returned to full team training and is therefore available for Saturday's match against Frankfurt, according to coach Sebastian Hoeness. "Jeltsch is fully back in team training."

Jeltsch's return is a welcome development for Stuttgart heading into the final fixtures of the season. The young center-back has been one of the club's most used players this campaign with 35 appearances across all competitions, and his availability gives manager Sebastian Hoeness a key defensive option back in contention. Luca Jaquez and Ramon Hendriks, who had been covering in his absence, are likely to revert to depth roles with Jeltsch back in the fold.