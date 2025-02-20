Finn Porath Injury: Doubtful for Leverkusen

Porath has picked up muscular issues and has missed recent training. He will likely be a late call to face Leverkusen on Saturday, coach Marcel Rapp said in the press conference.

Porath missed training in recent days due to muscular issues and is doubtful to face Leverkusen on Saturday. He is likely to be a late decision for the match, which is a significant loss for the team given his impact on the flanks and current form, having scored two goals in his last three appearances. If he is unavailable, Lasse Rosenboom is expected to replace him on the right flank.