Finn Porath headshot

Finn Porath News: Appears off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Porath (strain) registered two crosses and one tackle in his 13 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Stuttgart.

Porath saw his return to play after a two-match absence due to a strain, as he would see time off the bench Saturday. The midfielder will expect to see the starting XI moving forward now that he is fit, starting in 18 of his 23 appearances this season while notching two goals and two assists.

Finn Porath
Holstein Kiel
