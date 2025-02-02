Finn Porath News: First goal of season
Porath scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-3 defeat versus Bayern Munich.
Porath found the back of the net for the first time this season Saturday, earning the club's first goal of the match in the 62nd minute. This marks his third goal contribution of the season, also having two assists. He has now started in nine straight games, starting in 16 of his 20 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now