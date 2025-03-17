Fantasy Soccer
Finn Porath News: Five crosses, two accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Porath registered one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss to FC Heidenheim.

In both of Porath's last two starts, he logged five crosses (two accurate) from Holstein Kiel's left flank. Even though the wide midfielder has been without an assist since Dec. 14, that is not without a valiant on his part, with eight chances created and 33 crosses (11 accurate).

Finn Porath
Holstein Kiel
