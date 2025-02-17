Finn Porath News: Nets in loss

Porath scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Porath popped up with a rare goal during Sunday's loss. The midfielder isn't a major goal threat and for the most part isn't likely to contribute to that many goals moving forward, especially with Kiel struggling to control matches. Still a goal against a club in the top four is a nice return for Porath.