Finn Porath headshot

Finn Porath News: Nets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Porath scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Porath popped up with a rare goal during Sunday's loss. The midfielder isn't a major goal threat and for the most part isn't likely to contribute to that many goals moving forward, especially with Kiel struggling to control matches. Still a goal against a club in the top four is a nice return for Porath.

Finn Porath
Holstein Kiel
