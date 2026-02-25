Finn Sundstrom Injury: Working on the side

Sundstrom is suffering from an injury and is day-to-day, according to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.

Sundstrom looks to be on the mend this week after getting his first MLS start last outing, having to leave the field at halftime. He was only able to train on the side Wednesday, making him a doubt for Sunday. That said, the club is already seeing Frenkie Westfiled (hamstring) and Agustin Anello (undisclosed) injured, leaving them low on full-back options.