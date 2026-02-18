Finn Sundstrom News: Features in Concacaf

Sundstrom (undisclosed) featured about 20 minutes in Wednesday's 5-0 win against Defence Force FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup, confirming he is back available for Philadelphia.

