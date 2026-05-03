Finn Surman Injury: Replaced at halftime

Surman recorded two tackles (two won) and one clearance in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Real Salt Lake. He was injured and subbed out in the 46th minute.

Surman was seen receiving bandages as he was forced to be subbed start at the start of the second half. He's featured in the starting XI in all 10 MLS appearances for Portland, recording already 71 clearances, averaging about 7.1 per contest.