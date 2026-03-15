Finn Surman News: Provides first MLS assist

Surman had an assist with his lone chance created while taking two shots (on goal), blocking two shots, making two interceptions and seven clearances during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Houston.

Surman set up Kristoffer Velde in the 79th minute while leading Portland in blocks, interceptions and clearances during the defeat. The assist was the first MLS goal involvement in Surman's career as he's combined for four interceptions, four blocks and 20 clearances over his last three starts.