Finn Surman News: Scores late consolation goal
Surman scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Chicago Fire.
Surman would score the lone goal of the match for Portland as he got them on the board late into the contest, scoring in the 85th minute. This is the defender's first goal of the season, also having an assist. He would add one tackle, an intercpetion and three clearances in the defense.
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