Finn Surman News: Starting against SKC

Surman (undisclosed) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's clash with Sporting Kansas City.

Surman ended up avoiding a serious issue from the blow that forced him to leave the field last weekend against Real Salt Lake, so he'll continue to play his usual role in upcoming games. He'll now operate alongside Kamal Miller in central defense, leaving Alex Bonetig on the bench. The 22-year-old should remain valuable for his defensive output, currently leading the squad with an average of 7.1 clearances per game.