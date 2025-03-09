Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Injury: Probable for Udinese fixture

Dele-Bashiru (ankle) was spotted in training Sunday and is set to be a bench option Monday versus Udinese, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Dele-Bashiruo is on track to return after sitting out two matches due to an ankle sprain and will be an alternative in the midfield, where Matias Vecino recently came back as well. He has scored once and added five shots (two on target), one key pass, two tackles (one won) and two interceptions in his last five showings (three starts).