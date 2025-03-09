Fantasy Soccer
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru headshot

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Injury: Probable for Udinese fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Dele-Bashiru (ankle) was spotted in training Sunday and is set to be a bench option Monday versus Udinese, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Dele-Bashiruo is on track to return after sitting out two matches due to an ankle sprain and will be an alternative in the midfield, where Matias Vecino recently came back as well. He has scored once and added five shots (two on target), one key pass, two tackles (one won) and two interceptions in his last five showings (three starts).

