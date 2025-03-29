Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Injury: Ready for Torino game
Dele-Bashiru (ankle) has logged multiple full training sessions this week, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Dele-Bashiru is in better shape after missing three of the past four matches due to an ankle problem and will be an option in multiple roles thanks to his versatility. He has scored once and posted five shots (two on target), one chance created and two tackles (one won) in his last six displays (three starts).
