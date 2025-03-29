Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru headshot

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Injury: Ready for Torino game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Dele-Bashiru (ankle) has logged multiple full training sessions this week, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Dele-Bashiru is in better shape after missing three of the past four matches due to an ankle problem and will be an option in multiple roles thanks to his versatility. He has scored once and posted five shots (two on target), one chance created and two tackles (one won) in his last six displays (three starts).

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now