Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Injury: Will miss some time
Dele-Bashiru suffered a standard thigh strain in the opener and will be out for two to three weeks, Tuttomercatoweb reported.
Dele-Bashiru will miss at least a couple of matches while he rehabs. Newcomer Davide Frattesi scored off the bench against Bologna and was acquired to be a starter. Reda Belahyane, Bruno Galassi and Adrian Przyborek could also get some minutes in the midfield while he's shelved.
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