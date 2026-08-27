Fisayo Dele-Bashiru headshot

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Injury: Will miss some time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 27, 2026

Dele-Bashiru suffered a standard thigh strain in the opener and will be out for two to three weeks, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Dele-Bashiru will miss at least a couple of matches while he rehabs. Newcomer Davide Frattesi scored off the bench against Bologna and was acquired to be a starter. Reda Belahyane, Bruno Galassi and Adrian Przyborek could also get some minutes in the midfield while he's shelved.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
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