Dele-Bashiru hasn't been selected for Sunday's game versus Bologna as his ankle flared up again, Tuttomercatoweb informed.

Dele-Bashiru is back on the shelf with a minor relapse of the injury that cost him time lately. Nicolo Rovella, Matteo Guendouzi, Matias Vecino and Reda Belahyane will handle the minutes in the midfield in this one.