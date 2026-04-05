Fisayo Dele-Bashiru News: Decent display in Parma bout

Dele-Bashiru had two shots (one on goal), one tackle (one won) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Parma.

Dele-Bashiru was a nice offensive presence in his fourth start in a row, matching his season highs in attempts and chances created despite the modest volume. He'll likely hold onto the job until Toma Basic is ready for major minutes following an injury. He has posted five shots (one on target), five key passes and six tackles (three won) in the last five rounds.