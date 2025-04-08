Fisayo Dele-Bashiru News: Dishes assist in win

Dele-Bashiru assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Atalanta.

Dele-Bashiru picked up his 10th start in 18 appearances on the season and earned his first assist of the campaign, as he headed a pass to Gustav Tang Isaksen, who buried the only goal of the match. Dele-Bashiru also tied his season high for the second time with two chances created in the match.