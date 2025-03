Dele-Bashiru (ankle) was an unused sub in Monday's 1-1 draw with Udinese.

Dele-Bashiro wasn't deployed in his return from an ankle sprain even though Nicolo Rovella didn't play because he wasn't fit. Matias Vecino and Reda Belahyane got minutes over him in the midfield, besides fixture Matteo Guendouzi. He'll rejoin the rotation once he's in better shape.