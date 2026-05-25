Fisayo Dele-Bashiru News: Nets first goal

Dele-Bashiru scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Pisa.

Dele-Bashiru scored his first goal of the season during the last game of the season. He left it late, but he got his return finally, netting against the bottom team in the league. Dele-Bashiru played a career-high 1,182 minutes, but managed only the sole goal contribution during his second season with Lazio.