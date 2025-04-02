Fisayo Dele-Bashiru News: Subs in versus Torino

Dele-Bashiru (ankle) had one key pass and one tackle (zero won) in 17 minutes in Monday's 1-1 draw with Torino.

Dele-Bashiru was inserted late after skipping the previous contest due to an achy ankle and didn't look great on either end and in particular on the Torino goal. His role is unlikely to increase going forward, but he could play more than usual against Atalanta since Matteo Guendouzi is suspended and Taty Castellanos is nursing a calf injury.