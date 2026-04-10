Fisnik Asllani headshot

Fisnik Asllani News: Assists in draw with Augsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Asllani had an assist while taking an off target shot and creating two chances during Friday's 2-2 draw with Augsburg.

Asllani set up Bazoumana Toure in the 42nd minute assisting the game tying goal while ending with the second most shots and chances created on the team. The assist was the first in just over a month for Asllani who has combined for two goal involvements, five shots and two chances created in his last three appearances.

Fisnik Asllani
1899 Hoffenheim
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