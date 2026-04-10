Fisnik Asllani News: Assists in draw with Augsburg

Asllani had an assist while taking an off target shot and creating two chances during Friday's 2-2 draw with Augsburg.

Asllani set up Bazoumana Toure in the 42nd minute assisting the game tying goal while ending with the second most shots and chances created on the team. The assist was the first in just over a month for Asllani who has combined for two goal involvements, five shots and two chances created in his last three appearances.