Fisnik Asllani News: Goal and assist Saturday

Asllani scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus FC Heidenheim.

Asllani assisted Alexander Prass' opening goal Saturday, then he scored an unassisted goal himself in the 49th minute to take a commanding 3-0 lead. It marked his third match this season with multiple goal contributions, and he now has 13 goal contributions (eight goals and five assists) across 24 appearances this season, four of which have come in his last five appearances. He'll look to keep his good form going Saturday versus Wolfsburg.