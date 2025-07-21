Fisnik Asllani News: Inks new long term contract

Asllani has signed a new long-term contract with Hoffenheim, the club announced. "Fisnik is an extremely talented striker who amply demonstrated his potential during his loan spell at SV Elversberg last season. His goals and assists speak for themselves. He has clearly used his time in Saarland to his full potential. This loan is therefore a complete success for all parties involved. Of course, Fisnik's progress and excellent performances in the second division have not escaped the notice of many other clubs; he has attracted considerable interest. This is why we are all the more pleased that he has fully committed to a future at TSG. We are absolutely convinced that he will continue his career with us and that we will all enjoy his time alongside him," said Andreas Schicker, Sporting Director of TSG.

Asllani will remain at Hoffenheim for the upcoming seasons after signing a long-term contract extension, with his previous deal set to expire in June 2026. He impressed during the 2024/25 season at SV Elversberg, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists in 33 games, which led the club to secure his future amid interest from other teams. Asllani will join the senior squad next season with the goal of showcasing his qualities in the Bundesliga and proving he belongs in the team.