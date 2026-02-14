Fisnik Asllani News: Opens the scoring Saturday
Asllani scored a goal while taking four shots (two on goal) during Saturday's 3-0 win over Freiburg.
Asllani opened the scoring in the 46th minute while finishing with the second most shots on the team. The goal was the first since December 13th for the forward as he's combined for two goal involvements, seven shots and two chances created in his last three appearances.
