Fisnik Asllani headshot

Fisnik Asllani News: Opens the scoring Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Asllani scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) during Saturday's 2-1 win over Hamburg.

Asllani opened the scoring with his goal in the 18th minute while leading Hoffenheim with his three shots. The forward has combined for two goal involvements, six shots and four chances created over his last three appearances.

Fisnik Asllani
1899 Hoffenheim
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