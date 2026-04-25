Fisnik Asllani News: Opens the scoring Saturday
Asllani scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) during Saturday's 2-1 win over Hamburg.
Asllani opened the scoring with his goal in the 18th minute while leading Hoffenheim with his three shots. The forward has combined for two goal involvements, six shots and four chances created over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fisnik Asllani See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fisnik Asllani See More