Fisnik Asllani News: Scores for loss

Asllani scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Mainz.

Asllani got back in the goals straight away after the international break, scoring on his only shot on goal. The forward was good throughout and converted his biggest chance. Asllani couldn't do enough to earn the win, but he was good up top causing issues throughout. Asllani will look to build on this in the Bundesliga run-in.