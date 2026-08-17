Fisnik Asllani News: Season start looks premature

Asllani has not featured in Hoffenheim's last two friendlies against Tottenham, including Sunday's 2-2 draw, and is instead working through an individualized training program, according to kicker.

Asllani's absence stems from an interrupted preseason after a proposed move to RB Leipzig fell through over medical concerns, leaving him behind his teammates in physical conditioning. The 24-year-old forward now needs to make up the missed training load before he can be considered for a return to the matchday squad. Asllani is expected to sit out Saturday's German Cup opener at third-division side Erzgebirge Aue as he continues building back toward full fitness. Adam Hlozek, who scored from the penalty spot against Tottenham, could deputize in Asllani's absence for the cup tie.