Fisnik Asllani headshot

Fisnik Asllani News: Tallies an assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Asllani assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus VfB Stuttgart.

Asllani was not among the goals but he did get involved in the attack with an assist in the 3-3 draw. He should be able to stay prominent in the final third against Werder Bremen, a team which has let in 57 goals in domestic play.

Fisnik Asllani
1899 Hoffenheim
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