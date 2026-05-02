Fisnik Asllani News: Tallies an assist

Asllani assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus VfB Stuttgart.

Asllani was not among the goals but he did get involved in the attack with an assist in the 3-3 draw. He should be able to stay prominent in the final third against Werder Bremen, a team which has let in 57 goals in domestic play.