Fisnik Asllani News: Tallies an assist
Asllani assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus VfB Stuttgart.
Asllani was not among the goals but he did get involved in the attack with an assist in the 3-3 draw. He should be able to stay prominent in the final third against Werder Bremen, a team which has let in 57 goals in domestic play.
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