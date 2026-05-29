Florent Hanin News: Departs Angers

Hanin is no longer part of Anger's roster, leaving at the conclusion of his contract in June 2026, the club reported Friday.

Hanin served as a left-back over his three years with the club which he helped get promoted to the top flight in 2024, and he still played a significant role in the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season before fading off in the most recent campaign. Over the last two campaigns, the veteran tallied one goal and two assists, along with 132 crosses (36 accurate), 107 clearances and 84 tackles (55 won) over 58 league contests. His departure leaves Jacques Ekomie and Lilian Rao-Lisoa as the main full-back options on the squad.