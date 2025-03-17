Florent Hanin News: Mixed showing in loss

Hanin had four crosses (zero accurate) and four tackles in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Monaco.

Hanin had plenty of ups and downs to his performance against Monaco in a 2-0 loss. In 90 minutes played, the left back made ten passes into the final third, but failed three of his four dribble attempts. He won three of his four tackles, but lost the most duels of any player in the match with nine. However, making ten passes into the final third is encouraging, and could see Hanin increase his goal contribution tally for the season on March 30 against Rennes after the international break.