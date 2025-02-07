Fantasy Soccer
Florent Hanin News: Scores in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Hanin logged a goal in Angers' 1-1 draw with Le Havre Sunday, adding six crosses and four interceptions to his stat line.

Hanin is active on both ends of the pitch and was able to put one of his four shots on the day in the back of the net. He'll be a force Sunday against a Marseille team which scored three goals in its last game but has also conceded four goals over its last two matches.

