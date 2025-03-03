Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Florentino Luis headshot

Florentino Luis Injury: In doubt for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Florentino is doubtful for Wednesday's match against Barcelona due to a thigh injury, according to Xavier Munoz of Mundo Deportivo.

Florentino looks unlikely to be an option for Wednesday's match, with the midfielder still feeling a thigh injury from a few weeks ago. He was expected to return in around two weeks and has been out just over two weeks, so he will be a close call. That said, expect a fitness test to decide if he can play, possibly seeing a limited role due to his injury if he is an option.

Florentino Luis
Benfica
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now