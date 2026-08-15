Florentino Luis Injury: Missing from squad, cause unclear

Luis (undisclosed) is absent from Ipswich's squad for Saturday's final friendly against Union Berlin, with the reason not yet disclosed, just one week before the Premier League season begins, the club posted.

Luis joined Ipswich this summer from Burnley following the club's relegation to the Championship, signing a five year deal after a mediocre campaign in which he started 25 of 31 appearances without a goal and just two assists. His absence from this final tune up is worth monitoring given how close the season opener is, and further clarity on the reason should emerge from the club in the coming days.