Florentino Luis Injury: Won't play against Barcelona

Florentino (thigh) is out for Wednesday's match against Barcelona, according to manager Bruno Lage, per O Jogo. "It's not available for the game."

Florentino will be forced to the sidelines for the club's first leg of their knockout stage match, as he has suffered a thigh injury and will not make the call. This is a tough loss for the club, as he has started in all but two of the club's two UCL matches this campaign. A return for the second leg is up in the air.