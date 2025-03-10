Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Florentino Luis headshot

Florentino Luis News: On bench against Nacional

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Florentino (thigh) went unused off the bench in Saturday's 3-0 win over Nacional.

Florentino is back from his injuries after missing the first leg of their UCL bout, as he was on the bench, although he went unused. However, this is still good news, as he has only missed one UCL start all UCL season when fit. That said, he will hope to see the starting spot back immediately Tuesday.

Florentino Luis
Benfica
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now