Florentino Luis News: On bench against Nacional
Florentino (thigh) went unused off the bench in Saturday's 3-0 win over Nacional.
Florentino is back from his injuries after missing the first leg of their UCL bout, as he was on the bench, although he went unused. However, this is still good news, as he has only missed one UCL start all UCL season when fit. That said, he will hope to see the starting spot back immediately Tuesday.
