Florentino Luis headshot

Florentino Luis News: Suspended for second leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Florentino is out for Tuesday's match against Monaco due to suspension.

Florentino will be forced to miss the second leg of their UCL knockout playoff matchup, with the midfielder suspended due to yellow card accumulation. This is a brutal loss for the club, as he is a regular starter, only missing one UCL start all season. That said, this will force a change, with Leandro Barreiro as a likely replacement.

Florentino Luis
Benfica
More Stats & News
