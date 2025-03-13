Fantasy Soccer
Florian Grillitsch headshot

Florian Grillitsch Injury: Available for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Grillitsch (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo after not being mentioned among the injured players in the press conference.

Grillitsch was forced off in the second half of Saturday's game against Valencia due to injury but is back for Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo after training normally this week. He should return to the starting lineup in midfield.

Florian Grillitsch
Valladolid
