Florian Grillitsch Injury: Available for Saturday
Grillitsch (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo after not being mentioned among the injured players in the press conference.
Grillitsch was forced off in the second half of Saturday's game against Valencia due to injury but is back for Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo after training normally this week. He should return to the starting lineup in midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now